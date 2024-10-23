Sky is the limit: 5k drones dazzle at drone show in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada witnessed a spectacular sight as over 5,000 drones illuminated the night sky during the Amaravathi Drone Summit 2024.

The State government organized the event at Bobburi Grounds, Punnami Ghat, on the banks of the River Krishna, drawing thousands of attendees. The show was inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, alongside Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, who also distributed prizes to winners of a drone-hackathon held earlier in the summit.

The 12-minute and 48-second drone show, operated by Botlab technicians, featured nine intricate formations. Highlights included a 1911 commemorative stamp, a 3D model of a passenger plane flying through clouds, and a plane window revealing the Amaravati Buddha Stupa. The display also showcased a 3D globe portraying Andhra Pradesh as an emerging aviation hub, and drones illustrated the diverse applications of drone technology in fields such as surveillance, healthcare, and agriculture.

Additional formations included the ICAO logo and the Indian tricolor, representing India’s growing influence in global aviation.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that the event was more than just a showcase of technology; it symbolized India’s potential for innovation and manufacturing. He praised the collaboration that made such ambitious visions a reality. Notably, the drone show set five world records, all with drones designed and manufactured entirely in India.