Andhra Pradesh: 13th CE inscription of Kakatiya Dynasty found

ONGOLE: An inscription from the Kakatiya dynasty, linked to legendary ruler Rudrama Devi, was discovered in an agricultural field near Ramachandrapura Agraharam village at Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district.

Local historian and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad and his team found the inscription and shared the photographs to the Mysore Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Research Centre for further study.

Mysore ASI Centre Epigraphy Director Dr K Munirathnam Reddy studied the details and confirmed the inscription dates back to the 13th century. The inscription is engraved on a slab that depicts an image of a stupa and Muchalinda Naga. Treasure hunters had unearthed the stone while digging for treasure in Ramachandrapura Agrahara but discarded it, deeming it waste material. Written in Telugu, the inscription is dated Saka (12) 07, Parthiva, Jyeshta Suddha Ekadasi, equivalent to 1285 CE May 16. Experts noted that the inscription reveals Buddhism thrived in Dhanyakataka until the 13th century.