Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves cancellation of land for Sarada Peetham

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet took a decision to cancel the allotment of government land to Sarada Peetham. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The previous YSRC government had allocated 15 acres of government land to Sarada Peetham at Pendurthi of Visakhapatnam in 2021. The Council of Ministers pointed out that though the actual value of the land was estimated around Rs 225 crore, the previous administration allotted it to the Sarada Peetham at a meagre Rs 15 lakh (Rs 1 lakh per acre).

While the GO, released at the time, mentioned that the land should be utilised for activities of the Peetham and promotion of Vedic education, Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati wrote a letter to the then chief minister seeking the government to allow them to utilise the land for enhancing the Peetham’s revenue. In this backdrop, the Cabinet took the decision to cancel the land allotment.

Besides approving the proposal to supply three LPG refills to eligible women from Diwali under the Deepam scheme, the Council of Ministers decided to abolish seigniorage and GST charges on sand.