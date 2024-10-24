Andhra Pradesh recognised as leader in energy efficiency

VIJAYAWADA: At the South Asia Clean Energy Forum (SACEF) 2024, Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary (Housing), reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to providing energy-efficient housing under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“We are focused on achieving housing for all while integrating sustainable energy solutions,” Jain said during his keynote address at the event in Jaipur, organised by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The forum showcased Andhra Pradesh as a leader in energy efficiency, particularly for its adoption of super-efficient appliances and innovative lighting systems. Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), praised the state for its collaborative efforts in advancing sustainable development.

Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Housing for All’ initiative, aligned with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), is a key driver of change. With 2.3 million homes already allocated and another 900,000 to be built by 2026, the programme integrates energy-efficient appliances, reducing living costs for residents.

Animesh, Chief General Manager at EESL, announced affordable lighting and cooling solutions for 3,00,000 low-income households, each receiving LED bulbs, tube lights, and fans. The State’s resilience post-Hudhud Cyclone in 2014 and its LED street lighting project were also highlighted as benchmarks of progress.