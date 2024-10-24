CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 10 lakh assistance to Badvel girl’s family

VIJAYAWADA: Announcing Rs 10 lakh aid to the family of the minor girl, who was set ablaze at Badvel in Kadapa district a few days ago, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the State government will stand by the deceased family. Naidu who spoke to the victim’s mother over the phone on Wednesday morning, assured that the State government will bear the educational expenditure of the girl’s brother.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to provide employment to the girl’s mother. Naidu informed the family that the accused was already taken into custody, and that the government will ensure that stringent punishment is awarded to the perpetrator of the atrocity. The case is also being transferred to a fast track court to ensure speedy trial, he said.