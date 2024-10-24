Drone exhibition ignites enthusiasm among youth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The drone exhibition as part of Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, organised at the CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri, drew enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs, students, software engineers, farmers and industry professionals.

A cross-section of people drawn from various sectors thronged the exhibition on the second day and interacted with the exhibitors on Wednesday. The showcased drones included those designed for agricultural purpose, health services to remote areas, and advanced land survey operations. Notably, some drones are capable of covering distances up to 100 km and reaching a height of 5,000 feet.

Other exhibits highlighted solutions like Drone-as-a-Service models, mapping drones capable of surveying 150 hectares in a single flight, and offerings from India’s first DGCA-authorised drone training organisation. Alekhya, a software engineer from Visakhapatnam, expressed her excitement about the exhibition. “The drone expo is very impressive. Many stalls focused on agriculture drones, and the survey drones are also fascinating. My friend and I attended the entire two-day summit, including the drone show as delegates. It’s been a very informative event for aspiring entrepreneurs,” she said. M Suresh, a businessman from Vijayawada, shared his optimism about the future of drones.