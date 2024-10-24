Drone exhibition ignites enthusiasm among youth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The drone exhibition as part of Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, organised at the CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri, drew enthusiastic participation from entrepreneurs, students, software engineers, farmers and industry professionals.
A cross-section of people drawn from various sectors thronged the exhibition on the second day and interacted with the exhibitors on Wednesday. The showcased drones included those designed for agricultural purpose, health services to remote areas, and advanced land survey operations. Notably, some drones are capable of covering distances up to 100 km and reaching a height of 5,000 feet.
Other exhibits highlighted solutions like Drone-as-a-Service models, mapping drones capable of surveying 150 hectares in a single flight, and offerings from India’s first DGCA-authorised drone training organisation. Alekhya, a software engineer from Visakhapatnam, expressed her excitement about the exhibition. “The drone expo is very impressive. Many stalls focused on agriculture drones, and the survey drones are also fascinating. My friend and I attended the entire two-day summit, including the drone show as delegates. It’s been a very informative event for aspiring entrepreneurs,” she said. M Suresh, a businessman from Vijayawada, shared his optimism about the future of drones.
“This exhibition gave us insights into the types of drones available and their practical uses. I am exploring survey drones to expand my business into the drone sector. We discussed drone quality, flight range, and pricing with vendors. I believe drones will become as essential as mobile phones in the near future. Thanks to the government and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for the great initiative,” he said.
The event not only highlighted the latest advancements in drone technology but also opened doors for meaningful collaborations between industries, academia, and the government. As Andhra Pradesh aims to position itself as a leader in the drone sector, the summit provided a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore innovative applications for drones across agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors.
KN Satyanarayana, founding director of IIT Tirupati, asserted the role of academic partnerships in building the drone ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. “IIT Tirupati is collaborating with AP Drone Corporation to develop a robust drone ecosystem in the State. We have a drone club where students actively engage in projects, and we are also collaborating with institutions like IIT Madras to advance drone research and development,” he said.
Charan Tej P, representing Aereo, a drone manufacturing company taking part in the summit, shared his satisfaction with the event.