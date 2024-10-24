GITAM CAS team bags second prize at Amaravati drone summit

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre for Autonomous Systems (CAS) at GITAM (Deemed to be University) secured second prize at the Amaravati Drone Summit, organised by the State Government. The CAS team developed a drone equipped with a camera that follows a predefined reference trajectory.

The winning team, C Sairam, K Joshua, and T Meghana, was guided by CAS Director P Bharani Chandra Kumar in developing the drone technology.

“The drone processes live video onboard using edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect individuals and performs facial recognition to identify known persons. If unknown faces are detected, the system sends alerts with coordinates to security,” he explained.

Before participating in the summit, he said, the CAS team had successfully developed and installed a secure AI-based facial recognition system for the Indian Navy.

The CAS Director also mentioned that the team is currently working on new drone technologies focusing on agricultural, defence, surveillance, emergency services, delivery, logistics, and marine ecosystem applications.