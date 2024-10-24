Minister Lokesh seeks Rs 6,762 crore for school infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister Lokesh has urged the Central Government to approve Rs 6,762 crore for enhancing Andhra Pradesh’s school infrastructure. In a recent meeting with Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in New Delhi, Lokesh submitted several petitions outlining the State’s educational needs.

He requested Rs 4,141 crore for repairs to classrooms, toilets, and drinking water facilities across 32,818 schools, along with Rs 2,621 crore for the construction of 7,579 new classrooms. Lokesh emphasised the importance of this Rs 6,762 crore to meet the State’s infrastructure demands and improve the learning environment.

Additionally, Lokesh sought the inclusion of 1,514 schools under the third phase of the PM SHRI Scheme, highlighting the State’s success in implementing the National Education Policy 2020. While 2,369 schools were proposed, only 855 were approved in the first two phases. He urged swift approval for the remaining schools to provide quality education for underprivileged students.