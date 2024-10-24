Minister Nara Lokesh challenges former CM for a debate on all public issues

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the charges made by YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against the TDP-led NDA government, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh challenged the former Chief Minister for an open debate on all the issues.

Asserting that the TDP has remained dignified in the way of expressing opinions, Lokesh said, “Even on occasions when emotions carried us away, our leader and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu taught us to be mindful, decorous, and always uphold truth. Because he strongly believes that we are setting a precedent for the future generation of leaders with our behaviour.”

“The foundation of YSRC is built on abuse, violence and lies. Jagan is a liar. He surrounds himself with a pack of liars and criminals of the highest order masquerading as politicians. They are in the business of peddling lies through press meets, fakes and morphs,” Lokesh slammed.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ on Wednesday, Lokesh gave point-by-point rebuttal to the claims made by the YSRC chief. On the charge that the NDA government undermined the Disha initiative of the previous regime, Lokesh said there was no Disha Act at all. “Jagan’s Disha Act was a lie. There was never an Act or a law. This was the biggest fraud in the country in the name of women’s security,” Lokesh observed. On the YSRC’s claim that law and order was better during 2019-24, he said 2,027 women were brutally murdered in the last five years. Guess what - not a single case was booked under the Disha Act. “Furthermore, during the YSRC regime, over 30,000 of our sisters and daughters disappeared without a trace,” Lokesh mentioned.