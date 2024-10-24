Minister Nara Lokesh to visit US to attract industrial investments

VIJAYAWADA: In an effort to attract investments to the State and create employment opportunities for youth, Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics, and Communications, Nara Lokesh, will embark on a week-long visit to the United States starting October 25.

Lokesh’s itinerary includes attending the prestigious ‘Synergy’ annual meeting in Las Vegas on October 29, where notable attendees include former US Presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Steve Forbes, and over 3,000 IT industry leaders. On October 25, Lokesh will meet with Oracle representatives and investors in San Francisco, followed by a meeting with the Indian Consulate General on October 26. He will also engage with several companies and investors in Austin, visit Google’s campus, and hold discussions with investors in New York.

In related developments, a delegation from the Korean Consulate General met Lokesh at the State Secretariat to discuss investment opportunities. Representatives from the Korean KEXIM Bank expressed their interest in supporting State infrastructure projects.