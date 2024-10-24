Minister Ponguru Narayana orders expedition of RERA, building permits

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana instructed the officials to lay special focus on clearing approval for layouts and building permits.

Noting that delays in processing persist in some areas despite the availability of online applications for construction permits, layouts, and occupancy certificates, he directed officials to lay special focus on building permits, layouts, occupancy certificates, and AP RERA approvals.

He instructed them to resolve all online applications that have been delayed despite fee payments and proper documentation.

Narayana on Wednesday visited municipalities and corporations in Visakhapatnam, Palakollu, Nellore, and Machilipatnam. He interacted with applicants, ensuring that most pending petitions were resolved on the spot.

Town Planning Dept set up helpdesk

Following Narayana’s instructions, the Town Planning Department has implemented a special system to expedite the cases. Additionally, a dedicated helpdesk has also been set up with WhatsApp numbers 9398733100, 9398733101 and an email ID apdpmshelpdesk@gmail.com.

The special department will operate from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm on all working days, ensuring swift resolution of applications pending at the field level.

The Minister also held discussions with representatives of construction companies to address challenges faced by the real estate sector concerning online permits.