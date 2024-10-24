Vasireddy quits YSRC, says party has no future

VIJAYAWADA: Former AP Women’s Commission Chairperson and senior YSRC leader Vasireddy Padma has submitted her resignation to the party primary membership. She sent her resignation letter to YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, in which she explained the reasons for her decision to quit the party.

Speaking to mediapersons at her residence, she accused Jagan of misleading the party rank and file and people with his false narratives, and has no respect for those who work for the party honestly. “I did not see any effort from Jagan to honestly reflect on the recent election defeat. He has no commitment and failed to take the responsibility of the party, running the government, and the people. Jagan has now come up with a ‘good book’ concept to deceive the people,” she said.

She further faulted Jagan’s approach to win over the people and the party cadre as he lacks human touch. “Despite personal differences, I had remained in the party as a disciplined soldier. The YSRC has no future in the State as Jagan is not willing to change his ways,” she said.