YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy moves NCLT against YS Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), accusing his sister and AP Congress president YS Sharmila of illegally transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries — held by him and his wife Bharathi Reddy — on her and their mother Vijayamma’s name.

The petition, filed last month in the Hyderabad Bench of the NCLT, sought rectification in the company’s register of members. Jagan and Bharathi alleged that multiple share transfers were conducted in July 2024 without proper legal procedures, such as utilising transfer forms and original certificates. They requested the NCLT to annul the transfer of shares. The matter was taken up and posted to November for further hearing.

In the petition, Jagan said he entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2019 with Sharmila “out of love and affection,” to allocate a portion of his self-acquired assets, including shares in Saraswati Power Company, to her. However, since these assets were attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to ongoing legal cases, the MoU explicitly stated that the transfer would only happen once the legal issues were resolved.

‘No love left between the two siblings’

Alleging that Sharmila, without gratitude and regard to the well-being of her brother, conducted a series of actions that deeply hurt him, the petition read, “It is humbly submitted that to the utter shock and surprise of the petitioners, respondent No. 1 (Saraswati Power and Industries) company wide board resolution has transferred the entire shareholding of petitioners No. 1 and 2 (Jagan and his wife, respectively) in favour of respondent No. 2 (Sharmila) and the entire shareholding of petitioner number three (Classic Realty, owned by the family), herein in favour of respondent No. 3 (Vijayamma).”