Congress steers clear of ‘family dispute’ in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With differences between YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Congress State president and his sister YS Sharmila out in the open like never before, the AICC has made it clear that it has no interest in opening talks with the former chief minister.

The Congress has termed the public spat between Sharmila and Jagan a family dispute and refuted recent reports in a section of the media that Jagan had been trying to reach out to the party following his debacle in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to TNIE, Congress State affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore revealed that the party was aware of Jagan’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to cancel the transfer of shares in the Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited to his mother Vijayamma.

“Sharmila informed us last month itself. Jagan’s petition is out in public domain for everyone to see. His greed and thirst for money and arrogance are reasons for his downfall.”

Interestingly, the Congress has thus far refrained from making any statements on what it terms a family dispute even though the ruling TDP is going for Jagan’s jugular.

Manickam Tagore, however, was clear and pointed out, “Jagan, if you have seen the documents, is unable to fulfil even his own father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s, wish which was to distribute properties equitably to his grandchildren.”

On State politics, he said the Congress has its own way. “TDP is a B team of the BJP. Both may conduct membership drives at the same time. We have our own plans. We may do so next year. The Congress resurgence is a matter of time. It will happen. After all, Jagan is a single individual and his arrogance will be his undoing.”

He indicated that in future Congress will get back its leaders and cadre who had defected to the YSRC. He also didn’t attach any significance to Jagan’s remarks post Haryana elections that ballot papers should replace EVMs.

Another senior AICC official confirmed to TNIE on condition of anonymity that there was no question of an alliance with the YSRC. Elections are a long way off and the party will bounce back, he said, adding that if anything, Jagan may approach the Congress and not vice-versa.