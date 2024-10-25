Minister Lokesh seeks NVIDIA support for AI University

VIJAYAWADA: On the sidelines of the first-ever NVIDIA AI Summit held in Mumbai on Thursday, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh held discussions with company CEO Jensen Huang on strengthening the State’s technological sector.

Lokesh outlined the State’s vision of leveraging AI to transform governance and streamline public services. He also sought NVIDIA’s expertise in establishing an AI University in Amaravati, which would position the State as a hub for AI education and innovation.

Responding positively, Huang highlighted the revolutionary changes AI will bring to various sectors globally, including speech recognition, medical imaging, and supply chain management. He emphasised that India must move beyond being a consumer of AI to becoming a major exporter of AI technology.

NVIDIA, a global leader in AI technology, currently operates six centres across India, including in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Serentica Global proposes to set up 10 GW renewable energy projects

With NVIDIA’s continued expansion, Huang expressed a strong interest in supporting India’s role as a global AI powerhouse, aligning with Lokesh’s vision for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a major hub in AI education.

Huang also highlighted NVIDIA’s role in providing tools and computing power that enable advanced AI applications. With a market value of $3.5 trillion, Nvidia is at the forefront of AI development, and its CEO, Jensen Huang, ranks as the 11th richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg.

Later in the day, Lokesh interacted with representatives from Serentica Global, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, which is set to establish 10-GW renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative aligns with the State’s ambitious goal of generating 72 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Welcoming the collaboration, Lokesh reiterated the State government’s commitment to provide support to harness Andhra Pradesh’s renewable potential and create substantial job opportunities for the youth.