Palnadu SP emphasises importance of cops’ health

GUNTUR: Palnadu district Superintendent of Police (SP) K Srinivasa Rao emphasised the importance of health for police personnel to enhance their service effectiveness.

On Police Commemoration Day, a free speciality medical camp was organised in Narasaraopet for police officers and their families.

During the event, he highlighted the collaboration of doctors and medical staff from various hospitals who facilitated a range of medical tests. He encouraged police personnel to prioritise their health, engage in yoga, and practice stress-relieving exercises to maintain a balanced lifestyle.

After the camp, Rao convened a district crime review meeting to assess ongoing cases. He urged officials to remain vigilant and take prompt action to prevent delays in investigations, ensuring that complainants receive the necessary support. To expedite the resolution of pending cases related to POCSO, SC and ST atrocities, he called for the adoption of advanced technology.