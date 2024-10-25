Rs 76,000-crore highway projects underway in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: National Highway (NH) projects worth Rs 76,000 crore are currently underway in Andhra Pradesh, according to discussions held at a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The meeting, which took place at the State Secretariat, revealed that road construction works spanning 3,000 kilometres, across 129 NH projects, are progressing in the State.

Additionally, officials indicated that new NH projects amounting to Rs 30,000 crore will be initiated soon.

During the meeting, CM Naidu emphasised the importance of robust infrastructure in fostering economic growth and improving the living standards of the population.

He urged officials and contractors to maintain high-quality standards in all ongoing projects.

Naidu was briefed that around 260 kilometres of NH projects were delayed due to various issues such as court cases, land acquisition challenges, and pending clearances from the forest department. In response, he directed officials to resolve these obstacles within the next three months to expedite the progress of the projects.

To ensure smoother interdepartmental coordination, Naidu announced the formation of a task force committee that will include officials from the NH, Forest, Railway, Revenue, and Roads and Buildings departments.

This task force will aim to improve collaboration among the departments involved in highway construction. Furthermore, a dedicated portal will be established to facilitate the resolution of issues by providing immediate solutions through a centralised platform.