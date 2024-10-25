TDP resorted to false campaign against Jagan: Nani

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Thursday alleged that the TDP resorted to a malicious campaign against YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unable to face him politically.

He also came down heavily on APCC chief YS Sharmila for falling in the trap of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and getting shares of Saraswati Power and Industries held by Jagan and his wife Bharathi Reddy on her and their mother Vijayamma’s name illegally.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office, the former minister said Jagan moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as he had no option to safeguard his rights.

Nani lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government for its failure to curb the growing number of atrocities against women and children in the State.

“Instead of addressing the serious public issues, the NDA government has laid emphasis on stirring up unnecessary controversies about Jagan’s family to cover up its failures on various fronts,” he observed.

Nani questioned whether Naidu ever shared his wealth with his siblings, unlike Jagan, who distributed his assets to his sister even after their father’s death.