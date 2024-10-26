Andhra Pradhesh Agri minister highlights importance of livestock census for development

SRIKAKULAM: Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has said the livestock census is crucial in framing policies, raising productivity, and infrastructure development in the animal husbandry sector.

Speaking after launching the 21st National Livestock Census at Peda Bammidi village in Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district on Friday, he said it will also help the poor and landless farmers improve their living standards by encouraging them towards dairy farming. The livestock census will continue till February 28, 2025. As many as 5,390 enumerators will collect the information regarding the livestock and agriculture equipment from 1.5 crore households across the State.

“We have given 60,000 wall posters, 1.5 crore stickers, and 8,000 identity cards to the livestock census enumerators,” he said.

The TDP-led NDA government is committed to developing the State on all fronts, besides ensuring the welfare of all sections of society. We will implement the election promise of supplying free gas cylinders to white ration card holders from Diwali, and the Thalliki Vandanam scheme from Sankranti,” he said.