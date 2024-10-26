APCRDA resolves ryots’ issues at grievance day

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Additional Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand stressed the importance of the grievance day for farmers and farm labourers of Amaravati.

At the event held on Friday at the CRDA regional office in Thullur village, a large number of farmers participated, bringing their concerns to the Commissioner.

Many of the issues were resolved on the spot through discussions with officials from various departments present at the event.

The Additional Commissioner instructed the concerned officials to address any remaining requests promptly and encouraged farmers to utilise the grievance day, conducted every Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, to resolve their issues.

During the session, the CRDA received 112 land-related grievances, along with three issues from the Planning Department, one from Social Development, and one land survey complaint.

The Commissioner assured participants that these matters would be addressed efficiently.