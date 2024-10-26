Deputy CM orders probe into lands of Saraswati Power

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Environment and Forest) Pawan Kalyan has directed the forest department officials to probe whether Saraswati Power and Industries located in Dachepalli and Machavaram mandals of Palnadu district spreads over any forest lands. If so, submit a report on the areas of the forest lands, he instructed the officials and the Palnadu district administration.

After coming across the news reports that the 1,515.93 acres of the land of Saraswati Power contains streams, rivulets and forest lands, the Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials on Friday.

He underscored the need for a proper inspection and inquiry to know about the government and forest lands as well as water resources in the lands of Saraswati Power.

Pawan Kalyan also directed the officials of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to inform about how the management of Saraswati Power got the environmental approvals despite streams and rivulets passing through the lands.

He decided to review the issue with the officials of APPCB, forest and revenue departments at the earliest.