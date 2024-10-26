Diarrhoea brought under control in Dachepalli, says Health Minister

GUNTUR: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav confirmed that the diarrhoea outbreak at Anajanapuram Colony in Dachepalli of Palnadu district is now fully controlled, following two deaths and seven illnesses linked to suspected contaminated water.

Visiting the colony on Friday, Minister Yadav inspected medical facilities, interacted with residents, and emphasised that the reported deaths were not due to diarrhoea but other health conditions.

Accompanied by District Collector Arun Babu and local MLA Yarapatineni Srinivas, Yadav highlighted the district administration’s coordinated response. He noted that 17 individuals experiencing stomach pain were admitted to the hospital, with another seven treated at home. Health, municipal, and revenue departments are actively collaborating to provide comprehensive assistance to the affected community, he said.

Yadav criticised the YSRC leaders for allegedly spreading misinformation and blamed the previous YSRC government for neglecting essential services, which, he argued, led to health issues in the area.

He claimed that the previous administration had not adequately ensured safe drinking water, sanitation, or sufficient medical supplies and staffing in government hospitals.

“Over the last five years, over 1 million diarrhoea cases were reported without any direct intervention from the YSRC leaders,” he said.

He contrasted this with the current coalition government’s rapid response, which he said includes alerting officials to ensure medical care reaches affected residents swiftly.

He added that the coalition had cleared over half of the overdue Arogyasri bills, amounting to Rs 1,311 crore.