Don’t be misled by YSRC chief’s ‘foul play’ for property, Sharmila writes to YSR supporters

VIJAYAWADA: In an open letter on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila clarified her intent to set the record straight for YSR supporters about recent events involving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Sharmila accuses her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of manipulating family assets and straying from the principles of their late father, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. She claims that Jagan’s control over their family’s assets is a betrayal of YSR’s intent, which was to divide family wealth equally among the grandchildren. Sharmila asserts that Jagan was entrusted as a guardian, not an heir, and criticises him for pressuring their family to give him a larger share in their businesses, including Bharati Cements and Sakshi Media.

She refutes claims that she ever received gifts or favours, noting that the claimed Rs 200 crore given to her was a share of dividends, not a gift. She emphasises that not a single asset belongs to her children, whose rightful shares remain unclaimed to this day.

Sharmila highlights her personal sacrifices, stating she supported Jagan’s political journey for over a decade. She also emphasises the emotional toll on their mother, YS Vijayamma, who repeatedly sought fair distribution of assets.

She accuses Jagan of taking the family dispute to the NCLT, a move that she claims tarnishes YSR’s legacy and distresses his supporters. She urges YSR supporters not to be misled by what she calls Jagan’s ‘foul play’ for power and property, reassuring them that neither she nor her mother has acted out of greed. Despite hardships and financial difficulties,

Sharmila insists she has worked to uphold the family’s honour, never disclosing their disputes or agreements to the media. Sharmila expresses regret that private family matters have now surfaced, causing pain to her mother and YSR supporters.