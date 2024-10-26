EESL enters into partnership with Andhra Pradesh government

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has signed a landmark agreement with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO) to advance energy efficiency initiatives in Andhra Pradesh.

This agreement, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat, sets the stage for impactful energy conservation efforts statewide.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of energy efficiency across all sectors, urging the EESL and State departments to implement and highlight sustainable energy practices in other areas as well. During a high-level review meeting, Naidu assessed ongoing projects in energy, housing, urban development and rural development, and women & child development, underscoring a comprehensive approach to energy efficiency.

The partnership aims to provide energy-efficient solutions to 150,000 low-income houses under construction through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Each PMAY home will receive a package of energy-efficient appliances, including four LED bulbs, two batten tube lights, and two 5-star rated BLDC fans, ensuring significant reductions in electricity consumption for residents.

EESL will lead procurement and distribution efforts, aligned with its mission to expand access to cost-effective, energy-saving solutions nationwide. Given Andhra Pradesh’s warm climate, energy-efficient fans will enhance cooling, reduce power consumption, and lower indoor temperatures.

Meanwhile, the long-lasting LED bulbs and tube lights will deliver bright, sustainable lighting, significantly reducing electricity bills for all beneficiaries.

This initiative builds on Andhra Pradesh’s history of energy innovations, including a prior EESL partnership to upgrade air conditioners in households with high-efficiency models, helping families save on electricity costs and reinvest in new energy-saving appliances.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, along with Special Chief Secretaries K Vijayanand, Ajay Jain, Shashi Bhushan Kumar, and Anil Kumar Singhal, and Secretaries M Janaki and Suryakumari and other officials were also present during the meeting.