Review meet on National Urban Livelihood Mission held at VMC office

VIJAYAWADA: A review meeting on the National Urban Livelihoods Mission 2.0 was conducted by Kuldeep Narayan, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in the Command Control Room at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s (VMC) office.

Under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission 2.0, the Central government has selected Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as pilot project locations to provide loan facilities to Common Interest Groups across six categories, which were reviewed by Kuldeep Narayan, Joint Director of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

To implement the National Urban Livelihoods Mission 2.0, pilot projects are set to commence from November 1, involving a total of 150 Common Interest Groups, including those in construction, domestic services, transportation, care, and waste management. Kuldeep Narayan commended the readiness of these groups.

The main objectives of this pilot project include providing eligible beneficiaries access to central welfare schemes, establishing Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Common Interest Groups, promoting products made by these groups through exhibitions, and setting up care clusters, day care centres, and shelters.

