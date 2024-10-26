Sharmila was never a shareholder of firms: YV Subba Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the ongoing controversy surrounding the assets is an attempt by APCC chief Sharmila, under the influence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, to undermine her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy clarified that the companies in question are solely owned by Jagan, and Sharmila was never a shareholder.

Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office on Friday, he explained that these companies were established during the tenure of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who did not designate Sharmila as a shareholder. The legal action taken by Jagan was only to maintain the High Court’s status quo order and not for reclaiming assets. Jagan’s agreement in 2019 specified that he intended to share some of his self-acquired assets with Sharmila out of affection, which was signed by Sharmila and Vijayamma, he said.

Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) questioned why, if Sharmila were indeed a shareholder, she wasn’t implicated in cases filed against Jagan. He emphasised that any financial aid Jagan gave to her came from personal affection, not as dividends.

He questioned the believability of Sharmila’s current stance, suggesting it may not reflect the values set forth by YSR, affirming Jagan’s commitment to his promises.