TDP intensifies efforts to win graduate MLC polls

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the YSRC is yet to decide on whether to contest the elections to the two graduate MLC constituencies (Twin Godavari and Krishna and Guntur districts) or not, the TDP has intensified efforts to win the two seats.

Apart from announcing its candidates well in advance, the TDP has shifted its focus on enrolment of graduate voters so as to achieve a comfortable win in the elections.

The TDP, which lost a series of elections when in the opposition, got the morale boost after winning three graduate MLC seats in March 2023, a year before the general elections. Continuing the tempo, the TDP organised a series of programmes, entered into an alliance with the JSP and the BJP, and emerged victorious in the elections. Now, the TDP is keen on improving its strength in the Legislative Council.

When asked whether the party will contest the two MLC seats or not, a former minister said they have got clear instructions from the YSRC leadership to enrol graduate voters. “As of now, we are focusing on enrolment of graduate voters. The YSRC leadership will take a final call on whether to contest the MLC elections or opt out,” the senior leader said.

On the other hand, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has given a roadmap to the MLC candidates, and directed the party rank and file to march forward in close coordination with the JSP and the BJP.

Holding a teleconference with TDP MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the erstwhile combined East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts on Friday, Naidu directed them to strive for the victory of the MLC candidates in the elections.