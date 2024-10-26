TDP intensifies efforts to win graduate MLC polls

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the YSRC is yet to decide on whether to contest the elections to the two graduate MLC constituencies (Twin Godavari and Krishna and Guntur districts) or not, the TDP has intensified efforts to win the two seats.
Apart from announcing its candidates well in advance, the TDP has shifted its focus on enrolment of graduate voters so as to achieve a comfortable win in the elections.
The TDP, which lost a series of elections when in the opposition, got the morale boost after winning three graduate MLC seats in March 2023, a year before the general elections. Continuing the tempo, the TDP organised a series of programmes, entered into an alliance with the JSP and the BJP, and emerged victorious in the elections. Now, the TDP is keen on improving its strength in the Legislative Council.
When asked whether the party will contest the two MLC seats or not, a former minister said they have got clear instructions from the YSRC leadership to enrol graduate voters. “As of now, we are focusing on enrolment of graduate voters. The YSRC leadership will take a final call on whether to contest the MLC elections or opt out,” the senior leader said.
On the other hand, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has given a roadmap to the MLC candidates, and directed the party rank and file to march forward in close coordination with the JSP and the BJP.
Holding a teleconference with TDP MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the erstwhile combined East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts on Friday, Naidu directed them to strive for the victory of the MLC candidates in the elections.
“We have already announced Perabattula Rajasekhar as the candidate for the combined East and West Godavari districts graduates constituency, and Alapati Rajendra Prasad as the nominee for the Krishna and Guntur districts graduates constituency after eliciting the views of the party rank and file,” Naidu said.
Since the last date for voter enrolment for the graduates constituency MLC elections is November 6, the TDP rank and file in the four districts should complete the enrolment well before the deadline, he asserted.
Suggesting the candidates to hold coordination meetings with leaders of all the three alliance partners in every segment, Naidu reminded that the NDA won 93% of seats in the general elections because of better coordination. “We are working hard day and night for the development of the State, and this should reach the common man. The Centre has already given its consent for Amaravati railway line. Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj) Pawan Kalyan has launched several development works in rural areas,” he mentioned.
The party rank and file should explain the welfare schemes and development programmes launched in the last four months to the people to win their trust, he said. Making an appeal to all the graduates to enrol themselves as voters, Naidu said notifications have been issued to fill the vacant teacher posts through DSC, and six policies have been evolved to attract investments to the State in a big way.
“We are moving ahead with the aim of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the next five years. The State government is making every effort to revive the brand AP,” he averred.
The TDP supremo directed the party leaders to form mandal level NDA coordination committees keeping in view the NDA victory in the 2029 elections.