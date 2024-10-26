TDP membership drive from October 26

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the party membership drive at the party State headquarters on Saturday. At a meeting with senior TDP leaders at his Undavalli residence on Friday, Naidu discussed the membership drive, steps need to be taken for strengthening the party further, and on the second phase of nominated posts.

In the first phase, chairpersons of 21 corporations were appointed. Naidu is said to have been focused on filling more nominated posts in the second phase. Naidu is holding consultations with the leaders of alliance partners JSP and BJP on filling nominated posts. When it comes to the TDP membership, those who pay Rs 1 lakh will become permanent members. The TDP has decided to take up the membership drive across all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Those getting the TDP membership after paying Rs 100, will get an accidental insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Earlier, the insurance cover was limited to Rs 2 lakh. The TDP will extend support to the family members of deceased in education, health and employment, said TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, in a release on Friday.