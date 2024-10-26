Tirupati on alert after four hotels get hoax bomb threats

TIRUPATI: A series of bomb threats sent by e-mail to four hotels in Tirupati on Thursday triggered widespread panic in the temple town. The threats targeted three hotels along the Tirumala bypass road and another at Ramanuja Circle, leaving residents and pilgrims anxious.

Under the supervision of Tirupati DSP Venkata Narayana, police teams launched an intensive search operation at the targeted hotels. Special teams, including bomb squads and sniffer dogs, were deployed to inspect each hotel thoroughly. No explosives or suspicious items were found.

DSP Narayana on Friday said vigil in the city has been stepped up. He explained that teams have been mobilised to carry out searches.

The police officer also assured the public that no explosives were found during their inspections.

Hotels in the city have been advised to remain vigilant for suspicious activity or unclaimed items. Thousands of people travel to Tirupati every day to offer prayers at the Srivari temple in Tirumala.

The DSP said a case has been registered at the Tirupati East Police Station as efforts continue to track down those responsible.

‘e-mail signed by a member of Al-Badr’

A copy of the purported e-mail stated that “improvised explosive devices” (IEDs) would be activated in listed hotels and demanded evacuation by 11 PM. It cited “international pressure” following the recent arrest of Jaffar Sadiq, a former DMK member, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of smuggling drugs.

The e-mail, signed by a member of Al-Badr, an Islamist militant group that operates in Kashmir region, warned of blasts in schools.

In February this year, the NCB had uncovered a drug network involving Sadiq, a Tamil film producer. He also held a position in the DMK NRI wing before being expelled from the party in March. The development comes at a time when over 170 flights have been impacted by the hoax bomb threats in less than a week.