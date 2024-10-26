Water hyacinth crafts to empower rural women in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration is turning the invasive water hyacinth plant into eco-friendly handicrafts, fostering environmental conservation while economically empowering rural women.

Leading this initiative is national award-winning artisan Rita Das from Assam, alongside her team members Pankaj Dekha and Vipul Kuleti, who are teaching rural women how to craft marketable products from this invasive plant.

This project, conducted in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Organisation and Lepakshi Handicrafts, promotes sustainable craftsmanship through skill-building workshops. District Collector DK Balaji inaugurated the first training session at ST Colony in Chinnapuram village, emphasising the dual benefits of this initiative: addressing ecological challenges and creating sustainable livelihoods. “By turning water hyacinth, which clogs canals and causes flooding, into a resource, this programme creates self-employment opportunities while preserving the environment,” Balaji said, encouraging participants to take advantage of this new skillset for economic independence.

The training programme, which spans four months, will host two batches of 20 women each, benefitting 40 artisans in total. Balaji urged participants to pass on their skills, promoting community development and, potentially, the formation of artisan collectives. “Even small initiatives can grow into major industries, as we saw with the Amul dairy cooperative,” he noted, underscoring the power of women-led initiatives.

Lepakshi Handicrafts Executive Director M Vishwa said the finished products would be marketed through the Lepakshi Emporium, ensuring a reliable sales platform for artisans. This aligns with the State’s goal of establishing itself as a hub for sustainable handicrafts while providing consistent market access for rural women.

Crafting with water hyacinth involves harvesting the plant, drying the fibrous stalks, and using traditional weaving techniques to create a range of products, such as bags, baskets, mats, and decorative items suitable for both domestic and global markets. Despite being invasive, water hyacinth offers a sustainable raw material, ideally suited for handicrafts due to its durable, lightweight fibres.

Rita Das highlighted the broader significance of the initiative: “This craft brings new life to discarded materials while empowering communities.” The skills imparted through the programme offer pathways to long-term self-employment and access to broader markets.

Moreover, local leaders are discussing expansion possibilities, with former MP Kahiya Venkateswara Rao proposing an art centre to support artisans, and Chinnapuram Sarpanch Gopala Rao calling for infrastructure improvements to enhance ongoing training activities.