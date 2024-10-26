White ration, Aadhaar cards must to get benefits under Deepam scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has said LPG connection, white ration card and Aadhaar card are enough for the women to get the benefit of three free gas refills under the Deepam scheme.

The State government is set to implement the Deepam scheme, bearing a financial burden of Rs 2,684.75 crore per annum for the benefit of poor women. It will pay Rs 894.92 crore as advance to the oil companies on October 29 to supply free gas cylinders to beneficiaries of the scheme. Booking of cylinders will begin on the same day, and delivery will be launched on October 31 by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he explained.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Friday, Manohar said the Deepam scheme beneficiaries can get the first cylinder before March 31, the second before July 31, and the third one before November 30. After booking, it will take 24 hours and 48 hours for delivery of the LPG refills in urban and rural areas respectively. The subsidy will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries within 48 hours after the delivery of the cylinder. Customers can lodge their complaints if any at the toll free number 1967, he elaborated.