Andhra Pradesh govt forms GoM to monitor prices and market stabilisation

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive step to curb sudden surges in essential commodity prices, the Government has formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) focused on price monitoring, regulation, and market intervention. This group is tasked with anticipating and analysing spikes in the prices of key agricultural and other essential commodities, while formulating strategies to stabilize markets across short, medium, and long terms.

Chaired by the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies, the GoM includes the Ministers of Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperation Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education, Finance, Planning, and Commercial Taxes as its core members. The GoM is supported by the Ex-Officio Secretary from the Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies Department, who will act as the Member Secretary to coordinate and convene meetings. The group is authorised to invite other Ministers and Officers for expert input.

A significant focus of the GoM will be developing seasonal strategies for production, supply, and pricing. The GoM will consider changes to the cropping pattern, as well as potential import and export adjustments for essential commodities. Further, the committee will be responsible for suggesting equitable distribution measures, such as subsidies or market interventions. The GoM will also examine recommendations from the State Level Committee on Price Monitoring, Regulation, and Market Intervention (SLC-PMRM) for final approval.

GoM constituted for 20 lakh jobs creation

The Government on Saturday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to review and suggest measures towards creation of 20 lakh jobs in the State.

With the commitment to create substantial employment opportunities by focusing on key sectors and leveraging the State’s strengths, the government constituted a GoM to suggest measures and mid-term corrections and to institutionalise a suitable monitoring mechanism with the following members.

While Minister Lokesh (Human Resources Development, IT Electronics & Communication; RTG; Skill Development) is the Chairman, Ministers TG Bharath (Industries & Commerce, Food Processing), Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Energy), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism Culture & Cinematography), Ponguru Narayana (MA&UD), Kondapalli Srinivas (MSME, SERP and NRI Empowerment and Relations) are the members of the GoM.