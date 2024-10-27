Gudur police arrest 14 in TDP worker’s murder case

TIRUPATI: Gudur police have apprehended 14 suspects in connection with the murder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker Mallarapu Hari Prasad, which occurred in Nacharam Peta on October 21 midnight.

The Chillakur Police Station registered three cases, including a murder charge, under various sections of the SC/ST Act.

Gudur DSP VV Ramana Kumar disclosed that investigations led to the arrest of seven suspects on the Chintavaram-Kota road and another seven near an AMC warehouse in Muthyala Peta. Police seized weapons and a vehicle linked to the crime. Special teams have been formed to apprehend remaining suspects, and rowdy sheets have been filed for all those involved.