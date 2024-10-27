ISO certification for APGENCO and NREDCAP

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) proudly announced their achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognised standard for quality management and operational excellence.

Officials, including Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, APGENCO’s Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu, APTRANSCO’s (Andhra Pradesh Transmission Commission) Joint Managing Director Kirthi Chekuri, and other senior leaders shared this milestone with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

The Chief Minister praised APGENCO and NREDCAP for their commitment to quality standards, underscoring how this certification boosts their credibility, operational efficiency, and risk management practices. The ISO certification process involved a thorough audit of APGENCO’s thermal, hydel, and corporate offices, evaluating essential quality practices like Quality Manuals, SOPs, vendor assessments, employee coordination, and internal audits. The audit also covered NREDCAP’s renewable projects across wind, solar, battery storage (BESS), pumped storage, green hydrogen, and EV charging infrastructure.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard promotes regulatory compliance and continuous improvement, emphasising leadership, employee engagement, data-driven decision-making, and process efficiency. Energy Minister Ravi Kumar congratulated both organisations, expressing optimism that APGENCO and NREDCAP would maintain these rigorous standards and set benchmarks in quality management.

APGENCO MD Chakradhar Babu highlighted the certification as validation of their ongoing focus on quality and efficiency. He extended gratitude to the ISO team for their diligent evaluation, which underscored APGENCO’s commitment to operational excellence and high-quality standards.