Jagan using parents’ names for selfish motives: YS Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: In an emotional outburst, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy accused her brother, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of using their parents’ names for selfish motives.

“If it suits him, he (Jagan) will use anyone. He dragged our mother, Vijayamma, to court to prevent the cancellation of his bail. He also included our father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s, name in the FIR in the CBI case to secure bail in the cases against him,” Sharmila told mediapersons in Vijayawada on Saturday, a day after releasing an open letter to clarify recent events for YSRC supporters concerning the National Company Law Tribunal.

She strongly criticised Jagan’s remark, that differences within a family are ‘Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani’ (a common tale in every household), and asked, “Which family drags a mother to court over property issues? She (Vijayamma) is weeping and cursing her fate for being alive to witness this,” the Congress State chief said, her voice choked with emotion.

Sharmila clarified that her shares in Saraswati Power were not part of the assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate in the former CM’s ‘quid pro quo’ cases and could have been transferred to her long ago.