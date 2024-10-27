Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar defends Rs 6k crore power charges

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) allowed Discoms (power distribution companies) to recover Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) of Rs 6,072.86 crore from consumers, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar squarely blamed the previous government, led by YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, for the inevitable increase in power tariff.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Saturday, Ravi said the Discoms’ proposals for FPPCA two years ago to the APERC was not accepted.

Stating that the TDP-led NDA government is “forced to pay for the sins of the previous administration”, the Minister said, “Even when the proposal was made in March 2024, no decision was taken in view of the elections that were just weeks away. However, people should take note of the fact that before demitting office, Jagan requested APERC to accept proposals of the Discoms. However, the decision was taken in October.” Further, he accused the previous YSRC government of taking ignorant and illogical decisions in the five years, which have now burdened the people of the State with an increased power tariff.

He charged Jagan and former energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy with taking kickbacks and resorting to irregularities in power and coal purchase.