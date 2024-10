VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Andhra Pradesh is set to witness rapid development through Artificial Intelligence (AI), HRD (Human Resource Development), IT (Information Technology) and Communication Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the investment opportunities and investor-friendly policies initiated in the State.

During a meeting with industrialists in San Francisco as part of his visit to the US, Lokesh observed that revolutionary changes will be seen in India in the next 25 years.

The TDP leader said the Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on extending better services to the people expeditiously by making use of AI in administration.

“While the IT sector witnessed swift development in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru because of the Y2K boom, Andhra Pradesh is focusing on making use of AI, which is in trend at present,” he noted.

Stressing that opportunities are aplenty in manufacturing, renewable energy, bio-energy, aqua and petrochemical sectors in the residual State of Andhra Pradesh, he highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) concept to eradicate poverty by developing the industry sector.

He said the government is proceeding ahead by setting targets for every 100 days for the comprehensive development of the State.

Lokesh to unveil NTR statue in Atlanta on Oct 31

Stating that youth leaders like him were working proactively under the leadership of Naidu, who took charge as the CM for the fourth time, Lokesh pointed out that the State Cabinet has 17 new faces.

The meeting, organised under the guidance of industrialist Praveen Akkiraju, was attended by Nvidia vice-president Rama Akkiraju, Wipro president Nagendra Bandaru, Nutanix president Rajiv Ramaswami, CEOs, COOs and general managers of several industries. Lokesh will be touring the US till November 1. Besides participating in several meetings with industrialists, he will also participate in unveiling the statue of NT Rama Rao in Atlanta on October 31.