RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After a hiatus of four months, boat operations to Papikondalu commenced from Gandi Pochamma temple boating point at Gonduru village in Devipatnam mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Saturday. The boating point is 35 km from Rajamahendravaram.

Tourism Department divisional manager Ch Pavan Kumar explained that the first tour was launched after four months due to monsoon and cyclone.

Tourists are picked up from Rajamahendravaram at 7.30 am so they can reach the boating point at 9.30 am. The day tour to Papikondalu includes eight hours of sailing in the River Godavari.

Kumar explained that mock drills were conducted on Friday to check safety guidelines at the boating point.

Minister flags off one-day pilgrim tour in R’varam

Tourism, Irrigation and Kakinada port have also given permission to 15 boats to carry out operations to Papikondalu.

The ticket from Rajamahendravaram to Papikondalu costs Rs 1,250 for adults and Rs 1,000 for children aged 3-10 years old. Tickets can be booked on APTDC (Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation) website, he added. Boat operations were resumed at Pochavaram point in Chintur revenue division, ASR district five days ago. Meanwhile, Minister Kandula Durgesh flagged off a one-day pilgrim tour in Rajahmundry on Friday. The bus is scheduled to operate every Saturday from 6 am. As part of the tour, devotees will be taken to Korukonda, Annavaram, Draksharamam, Samalkota, Pithapuram and Vadapalli temples. In return, they will be taken to Pushkara Ghat in the Rajamahendravam to see the Akhanda Harati at 6.30 pm.

More information regarding Papikondalu boat tour and one-day trip to six temples can be obtained on 9848629341 and 9848883091.