PM to lay stone for Nakkapalli Industrial Corridor in November

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Anakapalle district in November to lay the foundation stone for the newly approved Nakkapalli Industrial Corridor.

The announcement was made by Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh during an event at P Bhimavaram village, Butchchayyapeta mandal, on Saturday, organised under the leadership of BJP State executive member Eerla Srirama Murthy. Addressing the gathering, MP Ramesh highlighted the NDA government’s commitment to the industrial development of Anakapalle district, a priority shared by local representatives. He noted that the PM’s visit will acknowledge the strong electoral support from the constituency.

He revealed ongoing efforts to attract industries, including plans for a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Chodavaram and Madugula constituencies, among the most underdeveloped regions in the district. “During the polls, we promised to elevate living standards and drive growth here,” he added.