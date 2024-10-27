Women leaders pledge support for VIMUKTHI

VIJAYAWADA: Women leaders from political parties and organisations pledged support to VIMUKTHI, a survivor-led collective, to boost rehabilitation, compensation, and essential services for trafficking survivors and women exploited in the sex industry.

A State-level consultation in Vijayawada, co-organised by HELP and VIMUKTHI, convened around 60 leaders, including representatives from the Progressive Organisation of Women (POW), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), and Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya.

Participants highlighted that since the State’s bifurcation, government priorities have shifted towards infrastructure and industrialisation, neglecting the needs of vulnerable women.

The leaders urged government action for comprehensive protection, rehabilitation, and compensation and demanded accountability against stigma and discrimination faced by trafficking survivors and sex workers.

Leaders expressed that trafficking survivors and sex workers continue to face deep-rooted stigma and discrimination within governmental systems.

Key participants included Devaki (Jana Sena Party), P Padma (POW), Sridevi (AIDWA), and Apoorva (President, VIMUKTHI).