Amrapali Kata appointed as Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation MD

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Sunday issued orders appointing IAS officers, who were relieved from Telangana recently.

According to government directives, Amrapali Kata has been appointed as vice-chairperson and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and assigned full additional charge as CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, relieving Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore.

A Vani Prasad has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Labour, Factories, Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services Department, relieving MM Nayak of the full additional charge.

V Karuna has been appointed as Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare and has also been given full additional charge as Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM). G Vani Mohan, formerly Commissioner of Archaeology and Museums, has been transferred to serve as Principal Secretary to the Government (GPM&AR) in the General Administration Department, relieving Pola Bhaskar of the full additional charge.