Andhra Pradesh's first floating restaurant inaugurated in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, underscored the interconnection between tourism, culture, and cinema in fostering comprehensive development in Rajamahendravaram.

On Sunday, he inaugurated the State’s first floating restaurant, operated by ‘Aahwanam Kitchen,’ on the Godavari River at Bridge Lanka. The government is focused on transforming the Godavari region into a premier tourist destination by enhancing infrastructure near Havelock Bridge, he said. With the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, the Minister committed to beautifying the river’s banks and establishing facilities that encourage tourists to stay for two to three days, enhancing the area’s appeal.

Durgesh emphasised tourism’s economic advantages, noting that an investment of Rs 1 lakh could create jobs for eight to 10 individuals within local tourism circuits. He announced plans for collaboration with various departments to develop eco, adventure, wellness, and temple tourism through a Cabinet Sub-Committee initiative.

The restaurant offers a unique dining experience amidst the scenic backdrop of the Godavari, enhanced by surrounding nurseries. The Minister congratulated the organisers and highlighted the importance of maintaining the location as a safe and welcoming destination. He expressed optimism about revitalising Andhra Pradesh’s tourism sector through long-term development strategies over the next five years, aiming to emulate Kerala’s success in capitalising on natural beauty. Historically, tourism in Andhra Pradesh has been underdeveloped, but upcoming initiatives under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seek to attract significant investments through public-private partnerships.

He noted the potential for growth in the film industry, particularly through studio construction in key locations like Visakhapatnam.