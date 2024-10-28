Daggubati Purandeswari highlights Centre’s contributions to AP’s growth

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the Centre’s support to Andhra Pradesh, BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari pointed out that the Union government arranged Rs 15,000 crore for the development of Amaravati, allocated Rs 12,500 crore for the Polavaram Irrigation Project and Rs 4,800 crore for rural development.

During a gathering held in Vijayawada on Sunday, she welcomed several YSRC sarpanches, former sarpanches, and mandal-level leaders from Parchur constituency in Bapatla district, as they joined the BJP, symbolically donning the party scarf.

Purandeswari expressed her delight over the large turnout, coinciding with the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. “Modi’s interaction with the public reflects his love for the nation. I haven’t seen any other Prime Minister engage with people like he does, addressing societal issues beyond politics,” she observed.

Highlighting the BJP’s commitment to governance, she noted, “Even Dy CM Pawan acknowledged the Centre’s vital role in developing villages through Gram Sabhas.”

Further, she opined that the new railway line approved between Errupalem and Nambur will significantly boost Amaravati’s economic development.

The State BJP chief asserted that with the double-engine government, resources are being put to optimal use.