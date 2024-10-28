Do not compromise on quality of NREGA works: Andhra Dy CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has instructed the officials not to compromise on the quality of development works carried under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) across the Grama Panchayats.

Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the portfolios of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, and Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology, stressed the need for transparent utilisation of funds provided by the 15th Finance Commission and the Union government under NREGA.

The Deputy Chief Minister held a review meeting with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Krishna Teja, NREGA and engineering officials on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan assessed the quality inspections conducted in 13,326 panchayats across the State.

For the 2024-25 financial year, the State government has initiated several key infrastructure projects, including laying 3,000 km of CC roads, beautification of 500 km roads, and setting up of water conservation ditches in 30,000 acres among others after the holding of Grama Sabhas and through Palle Panduga programmes.

Stressing the need for consistent monitoring of these works, Pawan directed the officials to conduct inspections at every stage, and underscored the importance of transparency by informing the public about the progress of these projects.

“People must be informed about the utilisation of funds, which was not the case during the previous administrations. Citizen information boards should be used to display the details of funds received by each panchayat and the projects undertaken,” the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised.

Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the importance of organising Gram Sabhas and continuing Palle Panduga initiatives to maintain the State’s exemplary reputation.