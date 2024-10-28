Eluru cops launch heart-touching road safety campaign

ELURU: The Eluru district police have launched an innovative road safety campaign to connect emotionally with motorists, aiming to reduce accidents through more personalised messaging.

Moving beyond conventional speed and caution signs, the campaign includes sentimental messages intended to remind drivers of their loved ones eagerly waiting for them at home.

Central to this initiative are unique signboards featuring life-sised cutouts of a young girl beside a simulated accident scene with a wrecked vehicle.

She holds a placard reading, “Dad, it’s okay if you’re 10 minutes late; just come home safely,” appealing to the bond between drivers and their families to inspire safer driving habits.

Eluru Superintendent of Police (SP), K Pratap Siva Kishore, spearheads this campaign, believing that an emotional approach resonates more than strict enforcement.

“A positive, sentimental message often has a stronger impact,” he explains. The initiative was inspired by his own experience in an accident with his family, highlighting the importance of emotional appeals in road safety.

The campaign spans 33 identified accident-prone zones across the district, including the distribution of helmets at select checkpoints to encourage helmet usage. Children serve as “brand ambassadors” for road safety, promoting responsible habits among the community. Supported by Constable Madhu and the District Traffic Regulation Branch, the initiative also includes transforming 70 bikes into patrol vehicles for quicker response times.

The campaign highlights that safety is best driven by community connections.