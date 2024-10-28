Guntur civic body takes action against illegal layouts and ventures

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials dismantled several unauthorised layouts and ventures in the city on Sunday. Acting on the directives of GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu, the town planning department conducted surprise inspections across various sites, including RTO Office Road and Sithaiah Donka Road. The officials removed illegal roads, boundary markings, and hoardings for unauthorised developments.

Srinivasulu highlighted that unauthorised layouts hinder the city’s planned growth and issued notices to approximately 40 illegal developments. He said a special drive will be launched to identify and clear all such ventures. Adherence to all regulatory permissions is essential, and ventures failing to meet the standards will not receive approvals.

He warned of departmental action against officials who fail to conduct regular inspections to curb illegal developments. He urged the public to verify the legality of layouts before purchasing plots.