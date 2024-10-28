The audacity of hope

A senior minister was confronted with a peculiar dilemma recently when a contractor eager to impress and gain favour, with the ‘great audacity of hope’, offered to help supply government material for public welfare. But while he was at it, he sought to ‘reward’ the minister as well. The bewildered minister showed him the door and instructed his aides not to let such people in.

Originals vs defectors

Turncoats are always a good news for a ruling party as they like a ‘born again’ convert do the dirty work of bashing their former bosses. But there is a flip side. The cost of their loyalty is a position in the party. Recently, two biggies from the YSRC switched over to the ruling alliance and bagged plump posts much to the dismay of the ‘original’ party leaders who had been itching to bring both of them to book for their alleged misdeeds in the last five years. They are learnt to be hatching a plan to take on the duo in a different way.

Trapped in the sibling rivalry

Senior leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Congress unit are none too pleased with the attention that YS Sharmila has been receiving. They bemoan that while they have been struggling for the past decade and hoping that the late YSR’s daughter would bring back their past glory, she appears focused only on fighting her brother YS Jagan. Reviving the party aside, a senior leader lamented that even their voice against the government is getting drowned in the din caused by the sibling rivalry.