Nandyal police launch QRTs to ensure peace

KURNOOL: Nandyal police are taking steps to keep the district peaceful by maintaining a strict vigil and make policing visible with trained quick response teams (QRT), tagging the movement of police movements and bringing awareness on cybercrime.

Nandyal district Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana said 11 personnel from the QRT would be placed in each of the four sub-divisions covering 42 police stations.

Besides regular policing, the teams are also trained in mob operations, rope party tactics, area domination, combing operations, field craft drills, first aid, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), fire safety measures, and VIP security arrangements, the SP said. Around 40 Police vehicles with GPS system have been pressed into service to monitor the movements and six drones have been engaged to have an eagle eye on trouble makers and offenders.

“Our main objective is to transform Nandyal into a peaceful and tension-free zone,” SP Rana said. About 250 CCTV cameras were installed in and around Nandyal and a dedicated phone number 9154987020 has been set up to lodge complaints or request.

The SP asked the public to use 1930 toll free number or the website ‘www.cybercrime.gov.