PMKVY’s skill hubs open employment doors for youth

KADAPA: The Skill Hub initiative, a collaborative effort by the Union and State governments under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Yojana (PMKVY), is paving a path for unemployed youth in YSR Kadapa district.

By offering three months of hands-on training, this programme enhances the employability quotient of the individuals with sector-specific skills and knowledge necessary for effective workforce integration.

Since its launch in 2022, these skill hubs have been established at government ITIs in Kadapa, Pulivendula, Chakrayapet, and Vemula, and are managed by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) jointly.

Funded by NSDC, these skill hubs enable APSSDC to set up well-equipped training centres featuring advanced machinery, tools, and laptops. Open to individuals aged 18 years and above—including dropouts and students who passed intermediate, the hubs offer certified training in Data Entry, Domestic Electrician Solutions, Pipe Fitting, Plumbing, and IT Help Desk. Upon completion of these three-month courses, the centre provides both certifications as well as employment opportunities by connecting the graduates with employers.

The Kadapa ITI Skill Hub has trained a total of 300 students so far with 60 in 2022 and 210 across seven batches in 2023, meeting its targets and aiming to expand its repertoire in 2024. Each centre accommodates up to 240 students annually, offering personalised instruction to 30-member batches.

Assistant director of Kadapa Government ITI (Industrial Training Institute), K Ratnaraju, described the initiative as a game-changer for unemployed youth, promising skill-based employment. He encouraged the youngsters to seize this opportunity, stating the training not only opens immediate job opportunities but also equips them with crucial skills.