Prakasam administration assesses crop damage

ONGOLE: Authorities in Prakasam district have initiated an extensive crop damage evaluation to support farmers affected by recent heavy rains.

Preliminary assessments by the district agriculture department reveal damage across 9,252 hectares (ha), imparting 8,479 farmers in 205 villages across 15 mandals. A three-tier team is conducting field surveys to record crop losses and upload data in real-time via an official app. “Our village, mandal, and divisional-level teams are working in the field, and we anticipate completing the survey by October 27,” said S Srinivasa Rao, Prakasam’s Joint Director of Agriculture Department.

After verifying data with farmers and e-crop records, the final report will be submitted to the government by November 4.

Cotton has seen significant losses, with 3,251 ha affected, impacting 2,987 farmers in 41 villages across five mandals. Bajra fields were heavily impacted, covering 1,883 ha across 58 villages. Other crops like black-eyed peas (1,683 ha), black gram (1,379 ha), and tobacco (915 ha) suffered notable damage across various villages.

To aid recovery, the government has introduced compensation guidelines. Paddy and cotton farmers with water access are eligible for Rs 17,000 per hectare, while maize farmers can expect Rs 12,500 per hectare. Farmers growing red gram, black gram, tobacco, and cowpeas will receive Rs 10,000 per hectare, and those growing jowar, foxtail millet, and castor oil crops will receive Rs 8,500 per hectare. This financial aid, provided by State and Union governments, aims to provide relief for affected ryots.